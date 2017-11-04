Grantham association to learn about the role of a magistrate

Have your say

The Grantham Association of the National Trust will be given a talk by magistrates next week.

On Wednesday, November 8, the Grantham Association of the National Trust will hear a talk on the subject of “Become a Magistrate for the day” by Mr J. Duncan JP and D. Milner-Scudder JP.

The association meets at the Eden House Hotel at 2.15 pm and welcomes anybody interested in the meeting or knowing more about the association.

For further information, contact membership secretary David Blake on 01476 978968.