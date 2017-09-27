Grantham author visits schoolchildren

Local author Grant Koper visited year one children at Little Gonerby Infant School, on Friday, as part of their traditional tales project.

Emerald class Teacher Heidi Maclachlan said: “We are looking at how to bring fairy tales back to life as many children are not aware of them and don’t hear them anymore.” Grant read his own book, “The day Granny’s knickers blew away”, to the children as well as a traditional tale. Heidi added: “They were absolutely engrossed and laughed from start to finish.”

Originally from Grantham, Grant is also an actor and performer in London. He signed copies of his book for the children to purchase.