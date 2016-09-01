Grantham band Mowbeck enjoy their ‘special’ moment in front of thousands at Leeds and Reading Festivals

A band formed in Grantham in only 2014 played Leeds and Reading Festivals at the weekend in front of thousands of music fans.

The four members of Mowbeck were invited to play the festivals after they uploaded their music to BBC Introducing, a platform for up and coming bands. As a result they were chosen to play at Leeds last Friday and at Reading on Sunday.

Mowbeck perform at Leeds Festival EMN-160831-110632001

Lead singer and keyboard player Andy Thomas, 22, said the gigs were very ‘special’ for the band and he hopes it will give Mowbeck a boost for the future.

Andy said: “It went very well. At Leeds we had a lot of friends and family there. We are really happy with how it went.

“We have got videos of the shows so hopefully it will be a foot in the door for us. We hope to play more festivals next year.”

Mowbeck took to the stage at 4pm and played a half-hour set. Andy said about a thousand people were watching them at the festivals but many more would have seen them as they passed by towards th main stage.

Mowbeck at Leeds. Photo: Richard Rush

He said: “We were nervous. Everything went ok at the first show and then we were more confident at Reading.”

Also in the band are bassist Phil Clark, from Grantham, drummer Finn McLean, from Bourne, and guitarist Lee Cooper, from Nottingham.

The band was formed at the end of 2014 and played its first gig in May last year. The band hopes further success will allow it to go full-time.

Mowbeck will play their first headline gig at The Social in London on September 14.

For more on the band go to www.facebook.com/mowbeck/ and YouTube.