Grantham barracks WRAF reunion raises £300 for Army charity

A total of £300 was raised for charity by former members of the WRAF when they gathered for a reunion at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Women’s Royal Air Force (WRAF) veteran Pauline Cantrell-Stephenson visited the barracks recently to present the donation to Commanding Officer Lt Colonel A. R. Forsyth (Scots) to be donated to The Army Benevolent Fund.

The WRAF reunion was organised by Pauline and held from July 6 to 8 at the barracks. The 65 WRAF veterans undertook their basic training over a period of 14 years at the Grantham barracks when it was known as WRAF Depot, RAF Spitalgate.

The women travelled from all over the UK and abroad for the reunion, with one veteran coming from Holland and another from the Orkney Islands.

Many of the veterans were accommodated in one of the old reception blocks.

Pauline said they were able to “relive their heady, enjoyable and nostalgic youthful days again” and to attend buffets and events in the Sergeants’ Mess.

She added: “The opportunity to tour the barracks and visit buildings that had not changed since our time there, and to be hosted at dinners within the Sergeants’ Mess, was an opportunity we could not afford to miss.”

Lieutenant Colonel Forsyth is on the committee of The Army Benevolent Fund in Lincoln and he will present the cheque to the chairman of that committee, Neil McCorquodale, at a meeting on behalf of the WRAF veterans.