Grantham-based pharmaceutical safety services provider is set to expand

A Grantham-based pharmaceutical services provider is expanding as part of ambitious growth plans.

Pure Drug Safety (PDS), Autumn Park Business Centre, Dysart Road, is opening a second office at Nottingham’s BioCity, the largest bioscience incubation centre in the UK.

Drug safety and regulatory solutions specialist, PDS employs 10 people in Grantham and bosses say the business will keep its head office in the town.

Managing director Carol Kingstone said: “Our business has been gaining real momentum over the last couple of years – both in terms of the team we are building and the clients we are attracting.

“The move to BioCity is the next logical step in that progression.

“Being at BioCity will give our team more flexibility to work across two sites in a sector where the agility to support pharmaceutical companies of all sizes is absolutely critical.

“The move gives us the perfect platform for growth as we will have access to everything from high-end equipment and shared services to training, business support and investment.”

PDS began by reviewing and testing patient information leaflets but over about 10 years it has become a leading outsourced pharmacovigilance service provider.

Parmacovigilance is the practice of monitoring the effects of medical drugs after they have been licensed for use, especially to identify and evaluate previously unreported adverse reactions.

Carol added: “We’ve developed a world-class infrastructure of specialists – which is why we have been able to secure much-coveted contracts to work with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

“But, no matter how large the organisation, we recognise the importance of strong, reliable and flexible personal working relations with our clients.

“And while we have developed this approach on our own, all the early indicators suggest that at BioCity we’ll be amongst many like-minded, ambitious bioscience businesses, and this will be a great platform for growth.”