Firefighters attended a bedroom fire last night caused by a fault in a radiator.

Grantham and Corby Glen firefighters were called to fire on Heathfield Road at about 11.30pm. The crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

There was fire damage to an oil filled radiator and heat and smoke damage to the rest of the first floor.

A fire service spokesman said there were no injuries and support was provided to the occupants by Lincolnshire Emergency Response.