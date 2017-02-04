Grantham beekeepers to run a course for beginners

Are you interested in keeping bees? Or just keen to explore the idea?

The Grantham branch of the Lincolnshire Beekeepers’ Association will be running a beginners’ beekeeping course in Grantham for on Wednesdays in March – 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 – plus a weekend practical session.

The cost is £70.

The course includes five weekly evening sessions about the history of beekeeping and how to manage a colony of bees, control swarms and treat for pests and diseases, followed by a practical session where you will learn how to make a bee hive and look inside at the bees at work.

For more information on the beekeeping course, contact Catherine Sheen on 01400 281481 or email granthambka@hotmail.com