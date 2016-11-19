Grantham beer festival at St Wulfram’s Church to feature 50 ales

The first-ever beer festival to be held at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church takes place next week.

The festival, called Land of Hops and Glory, will offer visitors a selection of 50 beers, ciders and mead.

The festival starts on Thursday and continues daily until Saturday, November 26.

Among the beers are two specifically brewed for the festival called ‘St Wulfram’s’ and ‘Fr Stuart’.

Rector Father Stuart Cradduck said: “We are delighted to inform everyone that plans are going very well indeed and we are so grateful to our friends at Grantham CAMRA who have worked so hard in producing a fabulous selection of 50 beers, ciders, mead.

“Some of the amazing guest ales will feature Devils Elbow, Fallen Angel, Better the Devil you Know, Heavenly Blonde, and two new commissioned beers, a St Wulfram’s ale and a Fr Stuart – which we are told is quite dark and bitter – and many, many more!”

To accompany the ales there will be music.

Fr Stuart added: “We have a fabulous line-up on Thursday night which will be all folk music, with a wonderful eclectic mix of dance and music.Friday night we have ‘Gladness’, a party band, performing many well-known covers. And on Saturday we have a jazz ensemble from King’s School, and the much acclaimed Dennis Hannant.

“It’s quite simply going to be the event of the year, St Wulfram’s showcasing itself in a way unknown of before, celebrating the skills of local brewers.”

Entry is paid on the door. Admission between noon and 7pm is £3 (£1 for CAMRA members) and between 7pm and 11pm is £5.