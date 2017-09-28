Grantham beer festival returns to St Wulfram’s Church

A second St Wulfram’s Beer Festival will be held next month following last year’s big success.

There will be 50 beers this year to try in the church from Thursday, October 19, through to Saturday, October 21.

A new addition to this year’s event will be the gin bar with a line-up of six special British gins.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Fr Stuart Cradduck said last year’s beer festival was a “huge success”. Many of the beers had ecclesiastical names and one was even called Father Stuart!

Fr Stuart said: “Last year was simply wonderful, from the exciting 50 ecclesiastically named beers including our very own ‘Fr Stuart’ from Oldershalls, the sell-out range of ciders, to the family atmosphere which inhabited the whole festival, with old, young, children and even dogs attending.

“This year we have another range of 50 beers, 15 ciders and recognising the new trend for gin, a new Gin Bar.”

The festival is open from noon to 6.45pm and 7pm to 11pm each day. Note the 15 minute gap in opening times to re-set for the evening.

There will be entertainment each evening. There will be a Folky Thursday with a line-up of English folk music, a Party Friday with a local party covers band on the stage, and a Latin Saturday with Latin Jazz band to entertain.

Entry is £1 for Camra members. It costs £3 for non-members before 6.45pm and £5 after 7pm (children and dogs free)

Fr Stuart added: “I’m really excited about how we are continuing to make St Wulfram’s the centre of the community, how we are allowing people to enter this very special place in a unique and exciting way and we’d like to encourage everyone to come and explore St Wulfram’s in a very special way.”