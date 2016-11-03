Grantham BID voting period has now begun

Ballot papers were sent out this week, asking eligible businesses to vote for or against a business improvement district (BID) for Grantham.

Go Grantham Ltd is behind the project, which if given the green light would see more than £2 million invested in schemes, projects and promotion over the next five years.

More than 800 businesses will have the chance to vote. These businesses are all within the BID area, which covers the town centre and stretches past Manthorpe to the north, Alma Park to the east, Spittlegate Level to the south and the A1 to the west.

The postal vote will be open throughout November and the result will be announced on December 1. If the BID goes ahead, it will be paid for through a 1.5 per cent levy on business rates, based on the rateable value of the business.

Any business that would like to know more about the BID, or has yet to see the final prospectus, can find it online at www.go-grantham.co.uk or request a copy by calling 01476 515314.