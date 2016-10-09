Grantham Blue Owl exhibition invites you to go wild

Blue Owl Art’s latest art exhibition, ‘Wild’ opens in Grantham on October 20.

This exhibition will feature beautiful animal paintings and prints by Daniel Goodchild and Stan Kaminski.

From the Wild exhibition

And on the opening night there will be a live music performance by Elliot Smith-Rasmussen, Ben Sharp and Louie Harvey.

Having studied Fine Art at the University of Lincoln and recently completed his MA at Chelsea College of Arts, Daniel Goodchild is truly inspired by the natural world.

His animal paintings depict an affinity for the natural landscape, developed from honing in upon the detail within. They begin their studio journey through the act of walking and mindfulness concerning one’s surroundings after which a narrative is established through figuration. Come and find ‘Helen the Hen’, ‘Pepper the Pig’ and ‘Gilly the Goat’ amongst many others!

Warwickshire based artist Stan Kaminski renowned for his views of Venice and his wildlife paintings is also exhibiting a selection of his animals with us.

Stan is also a respected and sought after tutor of painting providing lessons from his studio near Kenilworth. He attended The Moseley School of Art in Birmingham from the age of 11 and later studied Graphic Design at Hurlston Design in Birmingham. Stan has won many prizes and achieved excellent prices for his work at auction.

Blue Owl – based at Grantham Tennis Club – continues to grow from strength to strength with its ever changing exhibitions and contemporary artist design cabinet offering many gift ideas. They also stock a wide range of greeting cards.

Blue Owl also represents several artists who you can offer to paint or draw your own special portrait whether it be a family member or friend or your favourite pet. Contact: admin@blueowlart.co.uk for further information.