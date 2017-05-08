Grantham branch manager and colleagues swap building societies for bikes

Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire branch managers of The Nottingham – including Sarah Wallace from the Grantham branch – are set to ‘pedal’ their energy into a 22-mile bike ride to raise cash for two charities.

The intrepid team are undertaking the Rutland Water Cycle Challenge in aid of Ben’s Den (The Ben Parker Trust Fund) and CLIC Sargent.

Sarah will be joined by Richard Copestake (Newark and Retford), Dan Spendlow (North Hykeham), Jo Nutt (Ruddington), Sophie Brooks (Market Harborough), Val Turns (Melton Mowbray), David Ellis (Brigg and Scunthorpe) and their area manager Rachel Kent.

They are currently rallying the troops and will hopefully also be joined by customer advisers and reviewers from across the patch, as well as colleagues from the estate agency side of business by the time wheels start turning on Friday, June 9.

Sarah said: ““We wanted to do something as an area team to raise money for the two charities as they carry out amazing work, are linked and, most importantly of all, benefit children and young people and their families across the region in which we have branches.

“It’s really important to us at The Nottingham to focus our engagement and fund-raising on charities and projects that really matter to the communities in which we trade.

“Cycling 22 miles is pretty daunting for most of us taking part in the ride, however it’s nothing compared to what the children that Ben’s Den and CLIC Sargent support have to face, so it’s the least we can do.”

Ben’s Den offers the families of children fighting cancer or leukaemia the chance to heal, recuperate and create memories by the seaside in a safe and comfortable place. They work closely with CLIC Sargent, a charity that provides specialist packages of tailored support to young cancer patients and their families and also works with bereaved families to help them cope with their emotional pain.

To sponsor the team visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/easternarearutlandcycle