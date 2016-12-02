Grantham brewery to double its production after expansion

A brewery in Grantham has doubled its daily production of beer after completing a major expansion of its facilities.

Brewster’s Brewery, in Burnside Close, Turnpike, has just taken delivery of three new fermentation vessels that top off a year long upgrade of its production process.

brewsters

It will also allow the 18-year-old independent brewery to begin exporting its beers to Italy in the New Year.

Sara Barton, brewster and owner, said: “We are really pleased to have completed this upgrade.

“It means that we can now brew almost 6,000 pints per day to satisfy the continuing demand for our beer.”

She said: “The craft beer market has become really energised as more people look for locally produced beers.

“The increased capacity will also allow us to develop our export plans with Italy being the first market to take Brewster’s beers in the New Year.”

She added: “There is quite a market in Italy - the Italians love craft beers.”

However, the EU referendum vote in June has given the brewery a headache as it looks overseas as tariffs may be imposed on exports once a Brexit agreement is reached.

She said: “Tariffs on our exports will make life more difficult. Exporting will not be as easy as it is at the moment.”

Sara said the brewery also hoped to start exporting to Scandinavia and Russia.

The new brewing equipment was manufactured by Malrex, in Burton on Trent, a small company with years of experience making brewing kit for both large and small brewers.

The cost of the expansion has not been disclosed but runs into tens of thousands of pounds. Part of the cost has been met by European Union grant funding.

Sara said the increased output would also help secure employment levels at the brewery.

It currently has four full-time staff and two part-time workers. It is hoped to increase staffing levels by one in the future.

To give people the chance to see the new look brewery and find out how the beer is made, there will be informal tours while the onsite shop is open before Christmas.

Brewster’s Brewery will open its brewery shop on Friday evenings from 4pm to 7pm from today to December 16.

Bottles, mini-casks and polypins will be available for Christmas from the brewery shop.

The shop will also be open from 11am to 2pm every Saturday in the run up to Christmas. In addition the shop is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.