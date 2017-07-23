Grantham brothers and friend complete Three Peaks challenge with minutes to spare

Two brothers and a friend have climbed the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 hours.

Grantham-born brothers Ryan and Daniel Lewis and close friend James Holbrook, from Bristol, climbed Scafell Pike in England, Snowdon in Wales and Ben Nevis in Scotland to complete the Three Peaks Challenge with just 40 minutes to spare.

They have raised over £3,000 and are hoping to collect more.

Ryan, who lives in Grantham, said: “The reason we put ourselves through this gruelling challenge was to raise money for The Winnicott Foundation which helps to bring hope to parents of premature babies through its work within Queen Charlotte’s Hospital, London.

“This is a cause extremely close to my heart. In 2014, my nieces, Betty and Edie, were born 12 weeks early and without the incredible work of the staff at Queen Charlotte’s and the support of The Winnicott Foundation, it is likely they wouldn’t be here today.”

Ryan thanked Debbie O’Keefe at Limesquare Vehicle Rentals for donating the minibus they used to travel in and James Marsh at Grantham Clothing for providing and printing the shirts for the challenge free of charge.

Ryan also thanked his father Paul who acted as their designated driver and “kept the mood upbeat”.

Their justgiving page is still open. To make a donation go to www.justgiving.com