Grantham brothers lead out football teams in memory of dad

Liam and Ricky Mills captained the teams out at Harrowby United Football Club on Sunday in memory of Steve Mills who died of a heart attack in November, aged 61.

The match has raised more than £600 for the British Heart Foundation and was watched by more than 100 spectators.

Liam, 30, said: “We are very pleased and very proud. We thought we might raise about £300, but to double that was very nice. People were very generous.”

Steve enjoyed football and was a big Manchester United fan. Liam said: “The match was competitive and that’s how our dad liked it.

“Half the team I picked couldn’t make it on the day so I had to find six lads early Sunday morning! But it was more about the day and it as a great success.”

Ricky’s side won the game 6-2. Both brothers are involved in local Sunday football, Liam managing the Earlesfield side and his brother captains The Nobody Inn. Liam said the result was revenge for Earlesfield’s recent win over The Nobody Inn.

Liam said his father’s death was unexpected. He had been a welder by trade and had worked for Vacu-Lug before being made redundant a few years ago.

Liam added: “We decided this would be a one-off match in his memory to raise money for a good cause and we are proud of that.”

Liam thanked Harrowby United FC and the referee for their help in staging the match. “We are very grateful. A lot of people helped to make it happen.”