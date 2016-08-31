Grantham brothers say they are innocent after police post CCTV pictures on website

Two brothers from Grantham have told the Journal they have been cleared by the police after their photos were posted on a website in connection with a missing bank card.

Craig and Tyler Newcombe said they have received abuse on social media since their photos were put on the Lincolnshire Police website which asked people to identify the brothers.

Police were asking for information about the missing bank card which was used to take out £780 over two days at the post office in Princess Drive, Grantham. The CCTV pictures showed the brothers in the post office.

Craig Newcombe said: “We have been cleared by the police. We went to the police station and we showed them our bank cards. We have been getting so much abuse about this. We want to let people know that we have been cleared.”

A police spokesman confirmed the brothers were no longer part of the inquiry which has now ended.