Grantham building fire believed to be arson

A fire in a derelict building in Grantham is believed to have been started deliberately.
Three fire crews attended the building in Mount Street at 3.40pm yesterday. They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
A fire in a derelict building in Grantham is believed to have been started deliberately.
Three fire crews attended the building in Mount Street at 3.40pm yesterday. They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.