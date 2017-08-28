Grantham businesses can take advantage of free fire safety workshop

A fire safety workshop will be run for local businesses in September.

The free workshop will be run by firefighters and fire safety officers Grantham Fire Station at 2pm on September 15.

Dan Moss, head of prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’d like to work more closely with businesses across the county and give them extra support with their fire safety measures.

“We want to work with them to help make their premises safer for their staff and the public, help them improve their compliance with fire safety legislation and help them to develop better levels of servicing and maintenance.

“Whether it’s a business running out of a small industrial unit or a large commercial site, a side-street coffee shop or a licensed premises, we’re here to help. Our free workshops will help business owners understand important fire safety legislation and how to keep their systems compliant and in good working order.”

Businesses can book onto the workshop by calling 01476 565441.