Grantham cadet Rebekah awarded Prince Philip Medal at defence college

A teenager has been awarded a medal for her contribution to the defence college she attends.

Cadet Rebekah Fox, 17, a former head girl at Walton Girls’ High School in Grantham, was presented with the Prince Philip Medal at Welbeck - the Defence Sixth Form College near Loughborough. The grantham teenager received her medal at the college’s annual general inspection on Saturday.

The Prince Philip Medal is awarded to the Upper Sixth student who has made the most significant overall contribution to the college. Rebekah is the 23rd recipient of the medal at the College. On receiving the award Rebekah said she felt extremely honoured for having been selected from a group of such high calibre people in her year.

After her time at Walton Girls, Rebekah joined Welbeck DSFC in September 2015 and was appointed Deputy Head of College Pastoral in her final year. She now hopes to read a degree in Aeronautical Engineering at Imperial College, London. After graduating she will attend RAF College Cranwell and start her career as an Engineering Officer in the Royal Air Force.

Rebekah’s parents said “We couldn’t be more proud of Rebekah and all that she has achieved. She has grown into an amazing young woman who throws herself into everything she does whether that’s at home, college, work, church or with friends. She is kind, generous, thoughtful, courageous, always gives of her best and puts others first. We, her parents, grandparents and sisters, agree that we are extremely blessed to have her in our family and feel privileged to be with her as she accepts this huge honour.”

The day started with a short service led by The Reverend (Group Captain) John R Ellis QHC RAF, Deputy Chaplain-in-Chief (Personnel HQ Air Command). Vice-Admiral Duncan Potts CB, Chair of the Board of Governors made the opening address, followed by the Principal, Peter Middleton, who then introduced The Rt Hon Anna Soubry MP who presented the Prizes.

After lunch the College’s annual general inspection (AGI) was taken by Major General Robert Nitsch CBE, Director Personnel, Army Board. Parents and VIPs were treated to a military parade by almost 300 cadets, accompanied by the National Marching Band of the RAF Air Cadets. Other inspecting Officers included Vice-Admiral Duncan Potts, Air Marshal Julian Young, The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Brigadier David Eastman and Wing Commander Jeremy Kindell.

Principal Mr Middleton said: “During her two years at Welbeck, Rebekah has shown dedication, commitment and initiative in all aspects of her education and personal development. She has made an outstanding contribution to the college community and been an excellent role model for others to follow. She is a very worthy winner of this award and I wish her well at Imperial College and beyond that in her career within the Royal Air Force.”