Grantham cadets drive 2,000 miles to raise £1,000 for Help for Heroes

Two cadets from 47F Grantham ATC Squadron have raised more than £1,000 for Help for Heroes after driving 2,000 miles in a ‘pimped-up’ Renault Megane.

Dan Fay and Ben Sellars, both 19-years-old and from Grantham, took part in this year’s Banger Run 2016 – World Tour of Europe, an event organised by Royal Air Force personnel.

An annual European driving event, The Help for Heroes Banger Run sees teams navigate their way across some of Europe’s most gruelling roads in a £500 or less car, themed on a country of their choice.

‘The Bader’s Boys’ decided to drive from Dover to Lake Como in Italy, decked out in a spitfire-themed car. They also stopped off at a number of war memorials en route to pay their respects to the fallen on both sides.

Dan said: “It was fantastic, it felt like we were on Top Gear. We both took it in turns driving and navigating and drove through a total of seven countries, including the UK.

“Switzerland was by far the best place to drive through, the scenery was amazing. Sitting there and taking it all in was incredible.”

The boys, who set themselves a fundraising target of just £500, have managed to raise an incredible £1,123 and donations are still very much welcome.

“Help for Heroes is a worthy cause,” said Dan. “It’s for people whom have served and are still serving their country, for us and for you.”

To make a donation to the charity, please visit Dan and Ben’s JustGiving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BangerRallyBadersBoys

In total, the event has raised over £14,000 so far. A total of 16 teams took part and it is hoping even more will enter next year’s event. To find out more about this annual event, please visit http://www.bangerrun.com/