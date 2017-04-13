Grantham campaigners set up county ‘NHStival’

Grantham area campaigners are joining others around the country in forming an ‘NHStival’ choir in protest against the “demise” of the health service.

Melissa Darcey and Sarah Stock, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, have organised a choir practice in St Wulfram’s Church on Wednesday, 7pm-8pm.

Melissa said: “NHStival choirs from across England are forming to sing to celebrate our NHS.

“The song chosen is Coldpay’s ‘Fix You’, and we have had permission from their head office to sing the song.

“Many counties have formed their own NHStival choir and once we have had enough practice we will be recording each of our choirs and making a mish-mash Band Aid-style video to highlight the demise of our NHS in each local area and to celebrate in song what our NHS truly means to us.”

Anyone who wishes to back the campaign but does not want to sing is invited to go along to show their support.