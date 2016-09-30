Grantham Canal Discovery Day will offer plenty for all the family

The Grantham Canal Society is hosting its Discovery Day next week with plenty going on for all the family.

Taking place at Carpenter’s Shop Canal Depot in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, the FREE event will feature plenty of family entertainment, including the popular ‘Dirty Duck Race’.

The Discovery Day takes place on Sunday, October 9 (not October 2 as previously published in the Journal).

The event will be officially opened by Nick Boles MP for Grantham and Stamford, with your Mistress of Ceremonies, local radio presenter Suzie Sparkles.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Rovin Ron, ‘the people’s singer’ who will perform classics from the 50s, 60s and 70s. And for those who fancy a dance, Allington Morris will be performing on the day, along with the Maids of Clifton to help get you in the mood for a jig.

Take a trip along the river on the narrow boat or go on a guided tour of the lock (with a free shuttle service to the lock site).

There will also be plenty of groups and charities in attendance on the day, including the RSPB, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Butterfly Conservation, Hedgehog Welfare, Lincolnshire Bat Group, Raptor Rescue and Vale of Belvoir Barn Owl Conservation Group.

Have a go at bricklaying with Waterway Recovery or try your hand at pole lathe turning with The Wobbly Bodger.

Other attractions include a working World War One Field Kitchen, plenty of family activities for all ages, the Discovery Day raffle, and the Sizzling Sausages barbecue!

Button Alley will also be there on the day with their button crafts and fairy gardens. Along with Peacock Farm who will be selling cold pressed rapeseed oil and honey, and Ray Banks Stick Maker - never venture out without one.

Sustrans will be offering advice about cycling routes in this area and beyond, whilst Towpath Talk – the UK’s ‘number one read’ for all waterway users, will be giving out free issues to visitors of the event.

Sleaford Navigation Trust will also be on site – find out how they’re getting on with their waterway restoration. You can also find out how the Melton and Oakham Waterways Society is progressing with its restoration project and how the restoration of the last trent barge - The Leicester Trader, is coming along.

With so much to see and do, don’t miss out on this great community event.

To find our more information you can visit the website at www.granthamcanal.org/ or follow the group on Facebook or Twitter.