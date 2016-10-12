Grantham Canal Trust puts on a great Discovery Day

An excellent sixth Discovery Day for Grantham Canal Society raised £2,500 on Sunday.

Good weather, displays, music, food and organisation all contributed to the success of the day. The hard work of organiser Tony Jackson paid off handsomely, raising a great sum of money which includes a generous donation by the Doric Masonic Lodge of Grantham. Sunil Silva presented a cheque for £500 to the society.

Rosemary Ginson and Suzanne Stevens at the exhibition stands on Grantham Canal Society's Discovery Day. Photo: TRP-9-10-2016-004B (1)

Numerous volunteers worked hard putting up the marquee, gazebos, displays and arranging everything from notices to car parking. All this will benefit the GCS charity, which pledges to restore the canal to its former glory.

The event was formally opened by Nick Boles, MP for Grantham and Stamford, who acknowledged all the hard work that everyone had put in and visited all the stands. The whole event was presented by MC for the day, Suzie Sparkles, who kept everyone well informed on the programme of events.

The numerous stalls were varied and included wildlife, local goods and local projects. There was also plenty to keep the youngsters busy with displays, colouring and even bricklaying practice, the latter being provided by the Waterway Recovery Group. Live entertainment was provided by the ‘peoples’ singer Rovin Ron and folk singer Gary Cadwallader. A display was given by the Lancashire clog dancers, the Maids of Clifton and Allington Morris dancers.

Boat trips on the GCS narrowboat ‘The Three Shires’ were again very popular as were the guided walks down to see what’s happening at lock 15, Woolsthorpe Middle Lock, where members of the Canal and River Trust explained about the rebuilding project which is being funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Ralph Bellamy and John Brydon at Grantham Canal Society's Discovery Day.

A wide selection of refreshments and food was available including soup produced from the WW1 field kitchen.

Before the day was out there was the Duck Race with over 250 ambitious ducklings trying to outdo their neighbour and all being avidly cheered on by a huge crowd. The day was a tribute to the organisers, volunteers and participants who entertained over 700 visitors from around the region.

Will Conway and Lunar at the Grantham Canal Discovery Day. Photo: TRP-9-10-2016-004B (6)

Martin Knowles at The Wildlife Trust stand at Grantham Canal Society's Discovery Day. Photo: TRP-9-10-2016-004B (9)