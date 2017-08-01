Grantham care home is given ‘Good’ rating by inspectors

A Grantham care home has been given a ‘Good’ rating by inspectors who made an unannounced visit in May.

Avery Lodge, in Beacon Road, has been rated as good overall by the Care Quality Commission. The home was rated ‘Good’ in all categories - for being safe, caring, providing effective care, being responsive to residents’ needs and well led.

The inspectors said that people living at Avery Lodge, which is run by brighterkind, were looked after by a team who were caring and considerate and who were patient with them and treated them with respect for their dignity.

The latest report is an improvement on the last inspection in 2015 which found that improvement was needed with regard to safety. Inspectors then said the service was not consistently safe and some of the arrangements to protect people from the risk of infection were not robust. But they did say staff knew how to recognise and report any concerns in order to keep people safe from harm.

In the last report, inspectors say residents were positive about their relationships with care staff and about the support they received. One of them said: “The staff here are like friends to me”. Relatives also told the inspectors that their family members were treated in a compassionate way. One of them said: “Every time I come here I see new examples of how the staff are kind and genuine people.”

In the 2017 report, the inspectors reported there were enough staff on duty with the right skills to meet people’s needs in a timely way; they were well trained and supported to do their jobs. They were knowledgeable and understood the needs of the people in their care. They gave people time to express their wishes and respected the decisions they made. Senior staff who administered medications had received appropriate training.

Residents and their relatives were consulted about care plans, which included the person’s health and care needs together with information on their life story, their interests, preferences and dislikes.

People told the inspectors they enjoyed the meals served at the home. Snacks and drinks are offered throughout the day.

People also said there was a range of activities, outings and social events for them to enjoy. The inspectors saw that people were supported in innovative ways to undertake activities that were particularly meaningful to them. An example of this was a person who used to own a food business being helped to serve customers in a similar shop. Another example was a person who wanted to fly in an aeroplane being helped to experience a flight simulator. This was a wish fulfilled as part of a “wishing well” scheme for residents that is run in all brighterkind homes.

Relatives are welcomed into the home, which helped residents to maintain contact with those closest to them.

Lorraine McGarry-Wall, Chief Operating Officer for brighterkind, said: “It’s a credit to the dedication of the care team that Avery Lodge was rated as good. It is also heartening to see the very positive comments by residents and their relatives and to know the team is so well appreciated.”