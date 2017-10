Have your say

A Grantham care home raised more than £580 for Children In Need with a ‘pub quiz’.

Residents, staff and locals gathered in the bar at Avery Lodge in Beacon Lane for the event, which included a three course ‘pub grub’ meal.

Quiz winners were The No Hopers & the Has Been’s.

Money was also raised from a sale of cakes made by staff and residents’ families and a raffle.