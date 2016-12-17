Grantham care home staff rewarded for putting people first

Two members of staff at Avery Lodge Care home in Grantham have won the ‘Putting People First’ award at this year’s Great East Midlands Care Awards.

Robyn Taylor and Sam Tasker, who are both activities co-ordinators at the home, were commended by the judges for their exceptional warm, friendly and considerate approach to care.

The home caters for 67 residents, with both residential and dementia care needs, and offers a wide and varied range of activities to their residents, including a person centred, group wide initiative called the Wishing Well programme.

Robyn said: “Right from the beginning we try to get an understanding of our residents, finding out about their life story and getting to know the things they would really like to do via the Brighterkind Wishing Well Programme so that we can help to make their wishes a reality.”

Robyn added: “We have taken a resident back to her school where she was able to have a tour around the grounds of KGGS once more.

“Another of our residents had never been on a plane before and with the support of Grantham College he was able to have the full experience on their travel and tourism plane.

“Other experiences have included regular trips with a resident to put flowers on his wife’s grave and a 97-year-old was helped to play tennis again. Upcoming wishes for the New Year include visiting Tottenham Football Club and ice skating, to name just a few!”

Manager Catherine Frost said: “I’m so proud of the team at Avery Lodge who support us daily with promoting the person centred wellbeing of the residents.

“They give them new and exciting opportunities to look forward to as well as creating memorable experiences.

“Our team do everything they do from the heart, which is one of our Brighterkind team values and it’s wonderful to have this recognised by receiving such a prestigious award.”