Grantham care home still needs to improve, says report

A care home has been told its service is not safe and there are areas which need improvement.

Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, Grantham, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December. Its recent report says CQC inspectors were returning to the home because it found at a previous inspection in 2015 that the home had breached two legal requirements.

In its report, the CQC asked if the service was safe and said it was ‘inadequate’. It also asked if the service was well-led and said it required improvment. At the time of the visit the home had 108 residents, including some with dementia.

The report says that there were a recorded 401 falls by residents between February and October 2016, of which more than 75 per cent were not seen by staff. The home said it has taken steps to try and address the risk of people falling but the CQC said this was not consistently effective in keeping people safe.

The report quoted a number of relatives of residents in the home who were concerned. One relative was quoted as saying: “He’s supposed to be on 1:1 when I am not there, due to his falls risk. (But) he had a fall and hit the back of his headlast week. The hospital glued it for him.”

The report also said that the home was still not doing enough to protect residents from the risk of attack from other people living in the home. It said that in the previous 12 months there had been 51 abusive attacks.

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare Ltd, which runs the home, said: “We take the findings of the inspection conducted in December very seriously, and as an immediate response, we developed a robust action plan to address the issues highlighted.

“We have further developed this plan to ensure that the improvements that have been made are sustained. We have also been working closely with the local authority and the clinical commissioning group and have received positive feedback from them. The management team at the home has been strengthened and we would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to those living at Newton House, and to emphasise that the health and wellbeing of our residents is at the forefront of everything we do.”

n Read the full report at www.cqc.org.uk