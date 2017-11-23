Grantham charity evening hits the bullseye

Have your say

A charity darts evening helped raise over £170 towards a special Christmas outing for a local autism group.

Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN) hosted their bi-annual charity darts match at the Grantham Railway Club on Saturday, to raise money towards a trip to Grantham Bowl in December.

Evolution Darts Organisation (EDO) joined players from Grantham Dart Organisation (GD0) to play eleven matches against each other with GDO leading by a single point to take the trophy.

GAIN vice-chairman Paul Fixter joined GAIN seven years ago after his son Ben, eight, was diagnosed with autism.

He said: “We have been hosting the darts evenings for three years. It has always been a great family event.”

Children took part in a few of their own matches, before all players tucked into a buffet.

Paul added: “We raised £176.02, which will enable a group of children to enjoy a game of bowling, a meal and a party bag before receiving a gift from Santa.”

GAIN was set up 11 years ago, to support parents and carers of children with autism in Grantham and beyond. Based at Belton Lane Children’s and Community Centre, the non profit volunteer group host various activities throughout the year, including ‘relaxed’ cinema screenings, tennis and golf sessions and coffee mornings.

For more information, visit www.gain-grantham.co.uk