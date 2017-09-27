Grantham charity Inspire+ holds annual event to set out the year ahead

Grantham sports charity Inspire+ held its annual PE conference in Grantham’s Guildhall last Friday.

The event sees all Inspire+ member schools attend to gather their information on the programmes and initiatives their school will be receiving for the year ahead. The aims of this year’s conference was health, physical activity and wellbeing.

This year, Inspire+ will be working with 38 primary schools, providing a core programme. A new additional service for 2017 is level 3 apprenticeships.

During the conference, which is supported by South Kesteven District Council, headteachers and PE co-ordinators receive their school’s paperwork and rotas for the programmes throughout the year. The keynote speaker was one of the charity’s ambassadors, Paralympian Sam Ruddock.

Inspire+ operations manager Chris Graves said: “Focusing on the aims of the conference delegates heard key note speeches and workshops from companies ResilientME and Maths of The Day. ResilientME is a company that focuses on mental wellbeing and how important it is to both adults and child that they look after their mental health in order to be happy and healthy. Maths of The Day is a company that looks at making the curriculum as active as possible to help improve health but also to make lessons more interactive in order to help children with learning.

“It is an exciting time for Inspire+ as schools’ sports premium funding from Government has just be doubled, giving schools, in a time of tight purse strings, ring-fenced funding to spend on PE and physical activity for their school, which they have to be accountable for.

“Due to this need from schools for a package of high quality and expertise, Inspire+ are excited to now be offering bespoke packages for schools in Peterborough, Lincoln, Boston, Sleaford and The Vale of Belvoir areas.”

n For details on the services offered by Inspire+, visit www.inspireplus.org.uk