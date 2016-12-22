Grantham charity shop extends a helping hand to the lonely this Christmas

The Age UK charity shop in Grantham aims to help the lonely this Christmas by offering them a place as a volunteer.

As part of Age UK’s ‘No one should have no one at Christmas’ campaign, the shop in Market Place is appealing to people in the Grantham area who would like to connect with their community through volunteering.

The shop wants to attract new volunteers who would like to meet people and have a few spare hours to offer each week, either behind the scenes or on the shop floor. As well as helping the Charity generate much needed funds to support older people, Age UK hopes that it can reach out to older people seeking new challenges and companionship through volunteering.

In a recent survey, one third of Age UK volunteers said they volunteered in a shop because they enjoy socialising and meeting new people1. Volunteering is a great way to form new friendships, learn new skills and feel part of a team – all helpful ways to combat loneliness.

Stewart Cox has been volunteering in an Age UK shop for 16 months. He said: “It’s got me back into meeting new people. Every day is a good moment. I didn’t realise how lonely people were, especially the older people that come into the shop. I get a chair and put it next to the till and have a chat. I think that’s what Age UK is all about”.

For more information about volunteering with the Age UK shop in Grantham call Georgina Thorpe on 01476 590679.