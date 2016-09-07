Grantham Charter Trustees support motion objecting to closure of Grantham A&E at night

A motion calling on the trust which runs Grantham Hospital to restore A&E services has been supported by Grantham Charter Trustees.

The trustees say they object to the temporary closure of the A&E department between 6.30pm and 9am every night and want the trust to ‘reinstate the A&E services as soon as possible’.

At a meeting of the Trustees the motion was passed and supported by the following Couns Linda Wootten (Mayor), Ray Wootten, Adam Stokes, Graham Jeal, Felicity Cunningham, Helen Goral, Lynda Coutts, Mike Cook, Jacky Smith, Ian Selby, Frank Turner, Charmaine Morgan and Tracy Foreman.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten said: “I am pleased that this motion was supported by my fellow Trustees. It once again sends a clear message to the Trust board that they have misjudged the strong support that we have in our community for our hospital.”