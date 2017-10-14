Grantham children’s home redeveloped as first phased completed

The first phase in a £3.8 million redevelopment of a children’s home in Grantham has been completed.

The work on The Beacon Children’s Home, in Sandon Close, will provide significantly improved facilities for youngsters with disabilities in Lincolnshire, as well as the home’s care staff.

Wates Construction has gifted a summer house to mark the completion of the first phase of redevelopment. The summer house will provide a much-needed retreat and allow relatives and staff the opportunity to enjoy quiet engagement with the children.

Designed and funded by Lincolnshire County Council, the first phase of the new home began on site in July 2016. It includes the construction of a single storey block providing living accommodation for the children and care staff, as well as catering and administration areas.

The existing staff and residents are settled in their new home, as work now begins on demolishing the existing two-storey building to make way for phase two of the project, which will involve the development of both hard and soft external play areas. When complete, the home will also boast improved road access and car parking.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s important that vulnerable children live in an environment that supports their needs and adds to their quality of life. Where funds allow, we’re committed to upgrading this type of accommodation for the benefit of our children and young people.”