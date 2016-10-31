Grantham choir makes an impression at Canterbury Cathedral

St Wulfram’s Church Choir has spent a weekend singing at Canterbury Cathedral.

Following the choir’s trip in 2015, the cathedral’s Dean and Chapter were so impressed by the quality of the singing that they invited the choir back this month to sing during all the choral services.

St Wulfram's Choir was invited back to sing at Canterbury Cathedral.

Canterbury Cathedral is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in Europe and welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors and pilgrims each year.

During their time, both the clergy and people of Canterbury were amazed at the quality and diversity of music from the choir. One of the senior members of the clergy at Canterbury Cathedral said: “The quality of singing and musicality from this choir beggars belief. The people of Grantham are incredibly fortunate to have such a choir, which reaches cathedral standard. Many congratulations to all involved.”

Dr Tim Williams, director of music at St Wulfram’s, said: “It’s been a huge privilege to sing in such an important and iconic building. The choir excelled themselves and I am deeply proud of all their accomplishments.”

One of the younger members of the choir said: “It’s been epic, not only singing in Canterbury Cathedral, but all the fun we’ve had, exploring Canterbury, pizza, and bowling. I’ve had such an amazing time with all my friends.”

The choir was supposed to extend its tour to Rouen in northern France. However, following formal advice after the murder of Fr Jacques Hamel in Rouen earlier this year, this part of the tour was postponed.

Due to demand the tour locations and dates for the next three years are already booked up. Next year the choir will spend a week at St David’s Cathedral in Wales. In 2018 they will spend a week in Rouen, visiting and singing in Rouen Cathedral, Beck Abbey, and the Abbey of St Wandrille, where St Wulfram’s relics are kept, and in 2019 they sing at York Minster.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Church. Fr Stuart Cradduck said: “I am incredibly proud of our choir and the work of Tim Williams. They achieve far more than people can imagine. We don’t have any auditions to join the choir, all are welcome, and the results, through hard work and a lot of fun are simply astounding.”

To find out more about the choir and to inquire about joining contact music@stwulframs.com