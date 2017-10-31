Grantham Christmas tree festival and skating rink to return to St Wulfram’s church

A successful Christmas Tree Festival will return to St Wulfram’s Church at the end of next month.

The church hosted its first tree festival in 2015 together with the skating rink. Community groups, individuals, schools, local businesses and many more filled the church with decorated trees, and thousands of people enjoyed skating on the synthetic ice rink inside the church.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Fr Stuart Cradduck, said: “The festival was more successful than we ever imagined it would be. Well it’s time to recreate this amazing festival again. From Monday, November 27, to Sunday, December 3, we’ll be transforming St Wulfram’s into an amazing wonderland and the centre of our community. Of course, as part of the festival we’ll be bringing back Grantham’s first ‘ice’ skating rink and we hope everyone will come and have a go.

“So far we have about 80 individuals, schools, local businesses and community groups who are putting in a decorated tree, but there is always room for more.”

If you want to put a tree into the festival email ctf@stwulframs.com for a registration form.

The whole festival starts with a candlelit procession from the Market place to St Wulfram’s at 5pm, with the grand switching on of the lights for the first time at 5.30pm.

Tickets can be bought through the Guildhall Box Office at www.guildhallartscentre.com.

Entry to the Christmas Tree Festival is £3 per person on the door (Children 12 and under free). Come and Skate tickets are £5 per person, £3 (children 12 and under) which includes entry to the festival, and 30 minutes skating and free skate hire.

For more information and tickets visit www.stwulframs.com/www.guildhallartscentre.com (for skate tickets) or call the Parish Office on (01476) 561342.

Festival and skating times:

Monday (27th) - 5pm, Candlelit procession from Market Place. 5.30pm - 8pm, opening of the festival and grand switching on of the lights. Skate times 6pm-8pm.

Tuesday to Thursday (November 28-30) - Festival opening times, 10am-8pm. Skate times 10am-2.15pm and 4pm-8.15pm (disco sessions).

Friday (December 1) - Festival opening times, 10am-9pm. Skate times, 10am-2.15pm and 4pm-8.15pm (disco sessions).

Saturday (December 2) - Festival opening times, 10am-9pm. Skate times, 10am-3.45pm and 4pm-8.15pm (disco sessions).

Sunday (December 3) - 8am Eucharist. 9.30am Family Eucharist on the skating rink (parade service with annual collection of toys for the Foodbank). Festival opening times, 11am-3.30pm (final entry to the festival is 3pm), skate times 11am-2.45pm. 6.30pm - Traditional Advent carol service - From Darkness to Light.