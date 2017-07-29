Grantham church celebrates 200th anniversary of death of Jane Austen

A special event was held at ChristChurch to mark the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen.

Just Jane, an Arts Break special at the Grantham church, featured a talented range of visiting artists and ChristChurch participants.

Jenny Walker played a piece on the piano from Jane Austen’s contemporary, Beethoven, and extracts from the film score of Pride and Prejudice.

Grantham Danserye, accompanied by Charlie’s Ant ceilidh band, reflected Jane Austen’s love of dancing with six short dances familiar to her. Two Bars Rest played as the audience arrived and during the interval when refreshments were served.

There was audience participation in solving a quiz on the programme and by joining in the final dance.

Short sketches, the screening of sequences of photographs illustrating aspects of Jane Austen’s life, extracts from some of the novels as well as songs and poems from the period enhanced the audience’s knowledge of the famous author in an entertaining way.