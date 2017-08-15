Grantham church choir delights congregation on Wales trip

The choir at St Wulfram’s spent a week by the sea, after being selected as the visiting choir at St Davids Cathedral, Pembrokeshire.

The choir of 50 singers, including 36 members of the church’s children’s and youth choirs, sang for six choral services in St Davids Cathedral earlier this month.

They sang their hearts out to packed congregations and was warmly received by the clergy.

Master of the Choristers at St Davids, Oliver Waterer, said: “The choir’s contribution to our worship was of a very high standard and was hugely appreciated by us, as well as by the many visitors and pilgrims to St Davids during their residency.”

When the choristers were not singing, they enjoyed activity days, a talent show, trips to the beach, a boat trip to Ramsay Island and even made a YouTube video on the beach at sunset.

Master of the Music at St Wulfram’s Church, Dr Tim Williams, is very proud of them. He said: “The choristers achieved, at their highest level yet during this trip to Wales, and impressed many people by their presentation, professionalism and outstanding musical standard. I hope they also made some lifelong memories.”

Since Tim took over as master of the music in 2008, the choir has grown from seven children to 52 with a further 11 in the senior youth choir.

You can see more of the trips highlights on the choir’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/StWulframsChurchChoir. The choir will next be singing the Choral Evensong in St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on Tuesday, August 29.