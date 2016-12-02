Grantham church St Wulfram’s to host Carols on the Hour

Special short carol services will be held on one day at St Wulfram’s church in Grantham.

Carols on the Hour will take place on Saturday, December 10, from 10am to 4pm.

Local schools and groups will take part and anybody is welcome to go along and take part in the services.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Fr Stuart Cradduck said: “Carols on the Hour is fast becoming a St Wulfram’s tradition with short carol services happening every hour on the hour!

“We are delighted that Harrowby, National, Cliffedale, the St Wulfram’s Handbell Ringers are among the line up for this day, along with many other groups. Everyone is welcome and we hope to see as many people as possible to enjoy some festive fun.”

There will be festival stalls and food and drink available.

The children of St Wulfram’s Church Choir will end the day with a candle-lit performance of Benjamin Britten’s iconic ‘Ceremony of Carols’ accompanied by Britten’s own harpist at 4pm.