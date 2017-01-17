Grantham churches to unite for special service

Churches in Grantham will unite for a special service on Sunday (January 22).

The united service will take place at ChristChurch on Finkin Street at 6pm for the worldwide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. There will be refreshments from 5pm and all are welcome.

The theme of the service is Breaking Barriers, one which was was celebrated by churches in Germany with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

In Grantham the churches work together in various ways, including the Passage, Street Pastors and Grantham Foodbank.

At Sunday’s service the visiting preacher will be the Revd Dr David Cornick who is the General Secretary of Churches Together in England, a national church leader who serves all the English churches in the work they do together.