Grantham cinema firework prank: ‘We feared the worst’

A family who were caught up in the firework prank at Grantham cinema last week, returned to finish watching their film last night (Thursday).

Linda Spiers was at the cinema with her boyfriend Lee Mills and sons Cameron, 13, and Archie, 6, to watch Paddington 2, last Wednesday, when they were forced to evacuate after a firework was thrown into the foyer.

Teachers Steph Addlesee (left) and Sara Pask were watching Murder on the Orient Express.

Linda, of South Witham, said: “Lee works at RAF Wittering and works some weekends, so we wanted to treat the boys.”

The family were half way through watching the film when the firework was thrown.

Linda added: “We suddenly heard an almighty bang. We were trying not to panic in front of the children, but with everything going on, you can’t help but immediately think the worst, especially when the screen went off and the alarms started blaring. There was lots of very distressed children. A couple of children were screaming.”

After being offered either a full refund or a free return visit, Linda and her family chose to return to the cinema last night (Thursday) to finally watch the entire film.

Linda added: “Cameron was reluctant at first but we didn’t want anything like this to frighten us.”

Teachers Sara Pask and Steph Addlesee was watching Murder on the Orient Express in screen two.

Sara said: “We were a short way into the film when we heard a loud bang which made me jump. For a split second I thought the worst. Then the alarm went off and a loud speaker told us to make our way out through the foyer, despite there being lots of smoke from the firework. I was a bit apprehensive leaving and a little on edge standing outside. Many children were upset. The staff were amazing and very calm, but were struggling to turn the alarm off. Unfortunately, I didn’t go back and I’ve decided to wait until the film comes out on DVD. It was a real shame that so many people’s evening was ruined because of a thoughtless act.”

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a lit firework being thrown into the foyer at Reel Cinema on St Catherine’s Road. No one was injured. CCTV has been analysed and investigations are ongoing.”