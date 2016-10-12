Grantham Co-op customers will boost Naomi charity when they use membership card

Customers of the Co-op in Grantham can support a local charity by using their membership cards at the town’s shops.

Customers of the shops in Dysart Road, Princess Drive and Ancaster will benefit the Naomi Fund when they pay for their groceries using the card. One per cent of what they spend will go to the charity.

Attending the Naomi ball at Belton Woods Hotel were, from left, front row: Martin and Marie Watson, Chris Maloney ( X Factor, Celebrity Big brother), Michelle Fardell and Heather Brown; middle row: Dean Fardell and Ben Benbow; back row: former British Commonwealth and European Super Middleweight boxing champion James Cook MBE and Kevin Super Hooper, former English Lightweight Champion.

Customers of the Co-opersative Funeral Care in Bridge End Road and of Geeson’s Funeral Directors in Westgate will also benefit the charity.

The Naomi Fund was set up in memory of Grantham girl Naomi Fardell who was born in 1997 with complex heart defects and sadly passed away aged just two. Throughout her life, Naomi was cared for by The Great Ormond Street Hospital, The Kingfisher Ward at Grantham Hospital and Heart Link at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital. The Naomi Fund continues to raise funds for these hospitals.

C0-op Funeral director Neil McClory is a friend of Naomi’s parents Dean and Michelle. The Co-op also took care of Naomi’s funeral.

Dean said: “We could not have taken Naomi to a better place. I think this is a fitting tribute to her.”

Recently the annual ball at Belton Woods Hotel was held to raise money for the Naomi Fund. Special guests included Chris Maloney, of X-Factor fame, and boxers James Cook and Kevin Hooper. The ball regularly raises thousands of pounds of for the fund and a final amount for this year’s event will be known soon.