Grantham colleagues run half marathon for charity

Colleagues at a Grantham-based recruitment company swapped their work attire for running trainers on Sunday, to take part in the Great North Run.

When recruitment consultant Adam Woodmansey joined RecruitMe, in Conduit Lane, in February, he wanted a way to support the Royal British Legion (RBL) after seeing how much the company supported the armed forces community.

Adam signed up for the iconic half marathon in Newcastle and, driven by his enthusiam, he was joined by the company’s directors Howard Rudder and Chris Buck. Adam’s dad Neil Woodmansey also later joined the team.

Adam said: “Both Howard and Chris served in the armed forces and we take great pride in the work we do in supporting ex-service men and woman. As the RBL has always been a charity that is close to our hearts, it was a good opportunity to support them.”

After months of training, the foursome headed to Newcastle to tackle the 13.2 mile course and were overwhelmed by the amount of support they received.

Adam added: “It was an incredible atmosphere. There were people lining the streets at every single mile. I don’t think we could have got through the last five miles without all the support from the sidelines.”

But the course was not without its challenges.

Adam added: “It was one of their highest turnouts with approximately 60,000 runners all vying for space, so it was difficult to weave in and out. The running course was also mainly uphill, which made it even more difficult.”

But despite the difficulties, they all finished in between two and three hours, raising more than £1,300 for the RBL so far.

Adam added: “It was a great way to build team morale as well as raising money for a good cause.”

n To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-woodmansey