Grantham College and Cree Centre create charity Christmas cards

Art and Design students at Grantham College have been creating unique Christmas cards to raise money for Mencap and the college.

The year one students have been working in collaboration with The Cree Centre, Grantham, who provide support and daytime activities to local people with learning disabilities.

Each pack includes six unique designs.

Clients from The Cree Centre recently attended an Arts and Crafts community course run by the college, where they produced the initial prints for the cards.

Art and Design students were able to develop the prints and create intricate pieces that reflected their style as an artist.

The winning designs were collectively chosen by staff members and Cree centre clients during a visit to the college, where students got to showcase their designs.

You can purchase a pack of six cards for £3.50 from Little Gems located within Grantham College, The Cree Centre, Fairview Farm, Grantham College Christmas Fête and St Wulfram’s Christmas Tree Festival.

For more information, visit: www.grantham.ac.uk/courses/art-design/