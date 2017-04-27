Grantham comedy night will raise money for Victim Support

A comedy night in Grantham will raise money for the local Victim Support charity.

The Big Bash Comedy Club, in conjunction with Funhouse Comedy Club, is hosting the comedy night on May 19 at Grantham Guildhall Ballroom with all profits going to the local branch of Victim Support.

Victim Support, a free and confidential service, works to support those who have experienced any sort of crime including domestic abuse and sexual abuse.

Acts including Wez Zaharuk, Barry Dodds, and English Comedian of the year 2016 Josh Pugh will be on stage.

Russell Marriott from the Big Bash Comedy Club said: “This is the first of a series of comedy events right across the country working with top name comedians to help local charities and will be a fabulous night out so please come and support a local worthwhile cause.”

Olwen Edwards from Victim Support said: “Victim Support Lincolnshire provides specialist and tailored support to victims of crime, helping them to move beyond crime and get their lives back on track.”

Tickets now are online through the Guildhall Arts Centre website. Go to www.guildhallartscentre.com