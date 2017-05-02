Grantham company must pay almost £5,000 after fire-damaged items were fly-tipped near Belton House estate

A business has been billed almost £5,000 for allowing picturesque countryside to be blighted with fly-tipping.

South Kesteven District Council prosecuted Grantham company Betterview Gardens Ltd after it was paid £350 by a local householder to clear fire-damaged items from his home on September 28 last year.

A Grantham company was fined after these fire-damaged items were dumped near the Belton House estate.

They were then found strewn across a lane yards from the Belton House estate on land owned by Anglian Water, complete with correspondence containing the home owner’s address.

Despite being a licensed trade waste carrier, sole director of the company James Woodward employed two other men to dispose of the waste for a fee of £20, Lincoln Magistrates Court heard on April 24.

Woodward was present at the time the items were being cleared from the property but did not check with the individuals where the burned waste would be deposited.

He said under interview with SKDC last November: “If someone comes up to you and says I’ll take a load for twenty quid, you don’t really want to know where it’s going, do you?”

He pleaded guilty to a single count of neglecting his duty of care under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay clean-up costs to Anglian Water of £1,638, prosecution legal costs of £2,653.18 and a £50 victim surcharge leaving a bill of £4,841.18.

An SKDC spokesperson said: “The bill the court has served provides a stark reminder to any waste carrier in South Kesteven.

“Most businesses in this industry in the district are very diligent to ensure they dispose of commercial waste responsibly.

“As a licensed waste carrier Mr Woodward would have been fully aware of the need to dispose of these items in line with his commercial responsibilities.

“Instead he chose to break the law and has now suffered the consequences.”

Fly-tipping or unlicensed waste carriers should be reported at www.southkesteven.gov.uk