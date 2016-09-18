Grantham concert for Welsh Guards at St Wulfram’s Church

The annual ABF The Soldiers’ Charity Band Concert is returning to St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham on Friday, October 21, at 7.30pm.

The Autumn Concert is the flagship event for the charity based in Lincolnshire. In recent years ABF has been very lucky to attract Bands from The Household Division, which is made up of the Regimental Bands of the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish, Welsh Guards and the Band of the Household Cavalry.

Many of the musicians in the bands are widely regarded as some of the most talented in the world.

Their normal role is to play at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, Trooping the Colour, the State Opening of Parliament as well as many State visits and ceremonial occasions; of course this year they have been very involved in events organised in celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday.

This year is the 100 year anniversary of the formation of the Welsh Guards Band, and ABF are very pleased to be part of their celebrations to mark this. Their Director of Music Lt Col Kevin Roberts will be conducting the Band. He is also the Senior Director of Music for the Household Division.

The chairman of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Neil McCorquodale said: “All proceeds from this concert will go to the ABF. We are the Army’s official charity which was founded in 1944 with the aim of helping soldiers and their families who needed support. I hope you will be able to come to demonstrate your support of our soldiers at what I know will be an amazing concert by a top class band in the beautiful setting of St Wulfram’s Church.”

Tickets are now on sale for the concert. They are available from The Guildhall Box Office on 01476 406158 and St Wulfram’s Church on 01476 561342. Tickets are priced the same as the last concert which was held two years ago, £15 for premium seats and £10 for standard seats. You can also book your tickets online at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/

Demand is likely to be high so early booking is advised.