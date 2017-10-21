Grantham concert launches Music Festival 2018

A host of young talent took to the stage last Friday to launch the next Grantham Music Festival.

The fund-raising concert was held at the King’s School and featured past and present performers from the festival.

Fund-raising concert for Grantham Music Festival 2018.

These included youngsters who have only been playing their instruments for a year but managed to stand in front of the audience and play with confidence.

There were also seasoned performers and music festival favourites whose performances held the audience spellbound right through to the silence after the final note.

The festival committee gave a special thank you to Costanza and Emilia Pearce and Rosie Spinks, who returned from university to take part. It also thanked everyone who attended the concert after it raised a total of £534.

The concert featured bands, choirs, harp, cello, vocal solos, bassoon, clarinet, a violin quartet, flute, piano duet and chamber ensembles.

The 2018 Grantham Music Festival runs from March 7-14 at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, followed by the Trophy Winners concert on Saturday, March 17.

Copies of the 2018 syllabus are now available from Simmonds Music Shop in Westgate and the box office at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The syllabus will shortly be available online and this will be posted on Facebook. Deadline for entries is Saturday, January 27, 2018.

