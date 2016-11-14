Grantham concert raises £300 to support CAB services

Groups, singers and instrumentalists have joined forces in a fund-raising concert organised by Citizens Advice volunteer Vonnie Townsend, raising over £300 to help maintain services in South Lincolnshire.

Groups as diverse as the Sharp 5, playing scintillating jazz, Tetravox in great a cappella voice, and U3A Ukulele group, were joined by Vonnie herself on violin, plus Tegan Huskinson on piano, Emma Jarvis on sax, and Lynn and Kelvin Brewster playing a range of instruments from oboe to guitar.

Lisa Barwell, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, said: “There was a fantastic variety of music and styles, but all achieving top quality. We want to say a sincere thank you to everyone who took part, and all those who came to watch the concert. We need fundraising efforts such as this to support our work going forward, and I cannot thank Vonnie enough for all her hard work in organising this.”

The concert was generously supported by Tom Simmons of Simmons Music Shop in Grantham, who sponsored the cost of the venue hire.

Vonnie volunteers for Citizens Advice in Grantham for two days a week, working on research and campaigns, feeding back via anonymous case studies from clients problems seen in Grantham, in order to influence future government policy. Last year, Citizens Advice in South Lincolnshire dealt with 13,992 enquiries, helping clients to gain £2.42m in unclaimed benefits, and manage £10.37 million in debt.