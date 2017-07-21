Grantham councillor has security concerns for Big Clean project

Concerns over security surrounding the district council’s Big Clean project have been raised.

District councillor Charmaine Morgan says she supports the project but does not want to see money wasted if cleaned up areas cannot be maintained.

The Big Clean was announced recently by South Kesteven District Council in a bid to tackle areas blighted by graffiti, weeds, litter, fly-tipping and broken street furniture, with a total of £900,000 set aside for the project.

While welcomed by Coun Morgan, she has asked the council to improve security and protect the environment.

Coun Morgan, who represents St Vincent’s ward in Grantham, said: “A walk along the River Witham between Witham Place and College Street illustrates how bad things have slipped. I have had a recent meeting with new PCSO Darren Bills and was delighted that he will help increase patrols in these areas in his patch.

“SKDC needs to consider other measures including more CCTV coverage and using a zero tolerance approach to offenders, something councillors have repeatedly called for. It is also important that people report issues on 101 or 999 depending on their severity. This helps police focus their resources.”

Coun Morgan added: “I am determined that we fight back as a community against those with no consideration or regard for others or their environment. If SKDC cannot protect the River Witham corridor in the town centre, how will it protect the extended stretch in its Spitalgate Heath masterplan?”

SKDC’s cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “It’s important to remember that this initiative is responding to an issue residents repeatedly tell us matters to them. Obviously we’ll be monitoring its effectiveness very closely throughout to make sure it is having the desired effect on our streets and that it is providing value for money.

“We have been delighted by the response to the campaign from residents, who have identified more than 250 areas needing attention, as well as businesses wanting to play their part. Ward councillors have been extremely supportive and we hope that many will join our clean-up operation in their wards when the clean-up begins next month.”