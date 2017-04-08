Grantham councillor talks about loss of emergency care at town’s hospital with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

Grantham councillor Charmaine Morgan has discussed the situation at Grantham A&E with the Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn was visiting Newark where he gave a speech to local Labour Party members and gave his support to the campaign to save Grantham Hospital A&E.

Jeremy Corbyn in Newark.

Coun Morgan, chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, and husband John Morgan discussed concerns regarding the loss of emergency care at Grantham and Newark hospitals. A number of people signed the SOS Grantham Hospital petition including Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell at the meeting.

Coun Morgan said: “It’s important to keep focussed on our campaign. Those in Westminster neeď to understand what life is like in rural areas.

“Despite a busy schedule we were delighted he (Mr Corbyn) took the time to listen to us and we were encouraged by the new plans he has for our NHS. We also met Derby campaigners facing cuts to their services as a result of their STP and agreed to work together.”