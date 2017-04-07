Grantham crew tackles car fire

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Grantham last night.
The crew attended the fire in Garnet Mews just before 1am. They used one hosereel and two breathing apparatus to deal with the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were called to a car fire in Grantham last night.
The crew attended the fire in Garnet Mews just before 1am. They used one hosereel and two breathing apparatus to deal with the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.